Obituary - Harry Warren

Harry Warren, 89, of Pulaski, and husband of the late Sue Kennedy Warren, peacefully passed on Thursday, May 13, 2021.Mr. Warren was born in Statesboro and was the son of Charles Leo Warren and Sue McCormick Warren. He lived in Pulaski, Georgia, most of his life and was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro.Harry was a graduate of the University of Georgia, having received his bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry and on August 23, 1953, married his high school sweetheart, Sue Kennedy.He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired in 1986 from Georgia Regional Hospital, where he served as deputy superintendent for 30 years.He was a passionate UGA football fan and attended games for over 65 years.After Harry’s earlier retirement, he and Sue traveled for a number of years. He enjoyed riding around the county with his favorite dog enjoying the countryside and spending quality time with his family.Harry always had a catchphrase and loved a good a joke.In addition to his parents, Mr. Warren was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Sue Kennedy Warren; and his sister, Margaret Warren Reeves.Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Leo Warren II and his wife, Patricia, of Augusta; Bill Warren and his wife, Lydia, of Statesboro; and Jeff Warren and his wife, Teresa, of Richmond Hill; six grandchildren, Billy Warren, Matt Warren, Brittany Buechner, Austin Warren, Lawson Warren and Todd Folley; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 o’clock in the afternoon at Pittman Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bill Bagwell officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Billy Warren, Austin Warren, Lawson Warren, Todd Folley and Greg Buechner.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 15, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.