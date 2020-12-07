Obituary - Harrison Thomas Deal

Harrison Thomas Deal, age 20, died Friday, December 4, in a tragic motor vehicle accident on I-16 in Chatham County.Harrison was working on Senator Kelly Loeffler’s campaign and was traveling to the Savannah airport to advance a campaign event with Vice President Mike Pence when the accident occurred. Both Sen. Loeffler and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp canceled their appearances at the event as they mourned the loss of Harrison.From the moment Harrison entered the world, he was destined for great things. A Leap Year baby, born on February 29, 2000, in Bulloch County to Curt and Jenni Groover Deal, Harrison was special from the very beginning. Although his time on earth was far too short, he managed to obtain goals that others only dream about.He was a 2018 graduate of Bulloch Academy, where he was a four-year scholar-athlete, a member of the National Honor Society and an honor graduate. Harrison went on to attend Georgia Southern University his freshman college year. Later, he transferred to the University of Georgia as a sophomore, majoring in finance and political science, and living his dream. And because family was always Harrison’s priority, he joined Sigma Phi Epsilon, where his fraternity brothers truly became his “brothers”.Harrison loved all sports, but he especially loved Georgia Bulldogs football.Harrison’s strong Christian faith began at an early age at First Baptist Church, where he became active in student ministry and Christian leadership.He was a remarkably talented, compassionate and driven young man. He was extremely interested in politics and fortunate to be involved in Georgia politics at the highest level. He had worked an internship in Sen. David Perdue’s Atlanta office in the summer of 2019 and began working for Sen. Loeffler in August 2020 as a field representative.He was also an entrepreneur, having bought part ownership in “Paws ‘n Reflect”, a local pet cremation service.The stock market fascinated Harrison and he enjoyed dabbling in the market every chance he got.With all his accomplishments, nothing meant more to Harrison than his family and friends. And those friends quickly became family. Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement, “We lost a member of our 'Kemp Strong' family and words cannot express how much Harrison Deal’s life, love and support meant to us. …… Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had.”Harrison is preceded in death by his aunt, Martha Butts.Not a day will go by when he is not loved and missed beyond words by his parents, Curt and Jenni Groover Deal; and his sisters, Hannah Grace Deal and Halli Ruth Deal.Also left to cherish Harrison’s memory are his grandparents, Gilbert and Dale Groover, Lana Davis Deal and Curtis Deal; his aunts, Dana Baugher (Woody) and Christi Matson (Shawn); his uncle, Brock Deal; his cousins, Arden Baugher, Esther Baugher, Chloe Baugher, Haddon Baugher, Hank Baugher, Gwyn Matson, Iris Matson, Troy Deal and Cree Deal; many great-aunts, uncles, cousins and his very special friend, Lucy Kemp, and her family that became his family, Gov. Brian Kemp, Marty Kemp, Jarrett Kemp and Amy Porter Kemp.Visitation will be Wednesday, December 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Statesboro, GA in Perry Fellowship Hall.The funeral service will be Thursday, December 10, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Statesboro, GA with Dr. John Waters officiating.Harrison’s body will lie in state from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.Burial will follow the service in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Evan Owens, Parker Duncan, Wynn Andrews, Jack Miller, Hilton Johnson, Colby Deal, Tyler Roberts, Alex Whitlock, Barhon Carter, Ford Thompson, Ben Gordon and Peter Marcuz.Honorary pallbearers will be Harrison’s fraternity brothers of SigEp and Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s staff.Statesboro Herald, December 8, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



