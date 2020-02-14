Obituary - Harriet McCullough Locke

Harriet McCullough Locke, age 65, of Atlanta, Ga., passed on Tuesday, February 11, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Ga., after an extended illness.She was a Burke County native, but resided in Atlanta, Ga., for many years. She was a self-employed cosmetologist in Atlanta, Ga.She was a 1972 graduate of Waynesboro High School and completed coursework for cosmetology at August Area Vocational Technical School in Augusta, Ga.From 1993-2008, she owned and operated HAIR-EIET’S Beauty Salon in Atlanta, Ga. In recent years, Harriet enjoyed hair care for seniors, servicing nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Atlanta area. She also continued to work within Burke County.Harriet accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized at Thomas Grove Baptist Church is Waynesboro. She later became a member of the New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Mableton, Ga.Harriet’s volunteer advocacy work focused on child welfare, instilling hope that dreams can become a reality in challenging environments, the future is bright and possibilities endless. She was a junior Girl Scout leader and went on to create a mentoring program, “The Center for Children & Young Adults, Inc.”In 2009, the Magnolia Acres Community Empowerment Committee (MACEC) was founded. Charter members included first families who lived in Magnolia Acres. Until her untimely death, Harriet served as president and founder of this non-profit organization dedicated to empowering children and youth for success. She was most proud of MACEC’s “Earn Your Points” program, which stimulated students to rack up points and earn rewards for maintaining good grades, making the honor roll or principal’s list, striving for perfect attendance and adhering to good conduct.Recognizing the need for more black foster families, Harriet completed the screening process and was well on her way to becoming a foster parent.Loved ones who cleared the path for Harriet and preceded her in death are father, Acie McCullough Sr.; mother, Mamie McCullough (née Smith); and brother, Acie McCullough Jr. (Betty).Loved ones who will miss Harriet until they meet again are her siblings, Christine Allen, Laverne Dukes, Melvin McCullough, Deloris McCullough, Gary McCullough, Gloria McCullough Wright (Norris), Cassandra McCullough, Latonia McCullough and Andre Harden; aunts, Ruth Coley and Betty Smith Johnson (Herbert); and former spouse, Darryl Locke. To also cherish her memory, Harriet has a host of nieces including Mrs. Yolanda (Craig) Tremble; nephews, cousins, special friends and mentees.The homegoing celebration service will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Phillip Grove Baptist Church, 255 Lovers Lane, Waynesboro, GA, beginning at 11 a.m. The internment service will be held in the Pines Cemetery in Waynesboro, GA.Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, of Statesboro, GA, and Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, West End Chapel, of Atlanta, GA, are entrusted with the services.Statesboro Herald, February 15, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



