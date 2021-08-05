Obituary - Gregory J. Durrence

SYLVANIA – Gregory J. Durrence, age 74, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.Born July 8, 1947, Greg was a graduate of Glennville High School and Georgia Southern College.He was a faithful member and elder of Antioch Christian Church in Sylvania since 1971.He worked for Georgia Power and Southern Company for 25 years and was among the first reactor operators at Plant Vogtle Units I and II.He was a member and past president of the Sylvania Lions Club and a member of the Statesboro chapter of the Georgia Power Ambassadors.As a camper at Kicklighter Christian Camp in Shellman Bluff, Greg met Brenda Taylor of Sylvania. Brenda would later become his wife of 54 years. The camp held a special place in their hearts, and they were involved in the program and maintenance of this facility throughout their life together.Brenda and Greg lived together on their farm in Screven County for 50 years.Whether by necessity or pure interest, Greg was known for his ability to build or repair almost anything. He was unapologetically “old school” and he had great admiration for people who worked with their hands.He enjoyed history, Southern gospel music, fishing and at least one daily crossword puzzle with Brenda.“Papa” was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and would brag about them to anyone who would listen. For as long as he was physically able, he was actively involved in their activities.Survivors include his wife, Brenda; sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Christie Durrence of Sylvania, Jeffrey and Laura Durrence of Moultrie and Stephen and Kendra Durrence of Sylvania; sister and brother-in-law, Paulette and Bernie Weaver of Glennville; grandchildren, Zachary Durrence of Fayetteville, Jancy (Robbie) Hester of Atlanta, Brooke and Daniel Durrence of Moultrie and Darcy, Wade and Levi Durrence of Sylvania; niece, Kristen Weaver of Charlotte, N.C.Visitation: Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 9:30 until 11 a.m.Funeral service: Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dent Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Christian Church Cemetery.Pallbearers: Zach Durrence, Daniel Durrence, Bob Floyd, Lyn Holman, Tim Cooper and Robbie Hester.Honorary pallbearers: Jim Meadows, Jimmy Wiggins, David Boddiford, Gerald Baxter, Jackie Griner, Terry Durrence and Danny Rogers.Remembrances: Kicklighter Christian Camp Foundation, Inc., 1912 Winchester Road, Sylvania, GA 30467; or to Antioch Christian Church, 1050 Antioch Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.Statesboro Herald, August 5, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



