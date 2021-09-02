Obituary - Grant Quinn Deal

LUDOWICI – Grant Quinn Deal, 40, died Friday, August 27, 2021, at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup.Born in Statesboro, he lived in McIntosh County before moving to Long County. A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, he had worked for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife at Harris Neck prior to working at the Townsend Bombing Range as an environmental protection specialist.An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and time spent with family.He was a member of First Baptist Ludowici, where he taught Sunday school, attended “Man Church”, worked with the youth and served on mission trips.Survivors are his wife, Ashley Michelle Deal of Ludowici; daughter, Ava Deal of Ludowici; sons, Ryan Deal of San Antonio, Texas; and Rhett Deal of Ludowici; parents, Craig Deal of Statesboro and Karen Jackson (Glynn) of Dallas, Ga.; brother, Blake Deal of Statesboro; father-in-law, Johnny DeBona of Warner Robins.Memorial services were Sunday, August 29, at First Baptist Ludowici with the Rev. Brad Boynton officiating.Remembrances are suggested to FBC Ludowici, P.O. Box 489, Ludowici, GA 31316.Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com.Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.Statesboro Herald, September 2, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.