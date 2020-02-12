Obituary - Grady Wayne Hall

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Grady Wayne Hall, age 61, died Sunday, February 9, 2020.The Bulloch County native was a self-employed construction contractor and landlord of Dry Branch Village.Wayne operated a charter boat from Shellman’s Bluff for many years. He loved hunting and fishing.Surviving are a daughter, Rachel Grace Hall; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon Jones (Bill); uncle and aunt, F.M. and Rozlin Jones; nephew, Daniel Jones; niece, Stephanie Jones; and great-nephew, Alex Jones; several cousins and best friend, Bobby Rushing.The] funeral service will be Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Jake Futch officiating. Burial will follow the service in East Brook Cemetery, Swainsboro, GA.Visitation will be Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Deal Funeral Directors from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service at 3 p.m.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, February 13, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



