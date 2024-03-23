Obituary - Gloria Ellen Bell Hoch

Mrs. Gloria Ellen Bell Hoch, age 84, died on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Gloria was born on January 28, 1940 in Bulloch County to the late James Roy Bell Sr. and Allie Myrtice Thomson Bell. She was raised in Brooklet and attended Southeast Bulloch High School.

Gloria worked for City Drug in Brooklet as a pharmacy tech for many years. She was a long-time member of Emit Grove Baptist Church and member of the Ladies of the Light Sunday School class.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Johnny Paul Hoch, as well as her son, Robert Paul Hoch, her brother, James Bell Jr. and her sister, Martha Southwell.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Dennis Perkins, her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jo Lene Hoch, both of Brooklet, her grandchildren, Elijah (Anna) Perkins, Madison Hoch, Cody Hoch, and Evan Hoch (Jordan Fields), and her great-grandchildren, Kayden Perkins, Zachary Hoch, and Colton Fields.

Graveside services and burial were held Saturday, March 23 at Brooklet City Cemetery with Pastor Tim Huffingham officiating.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, PO Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459, or to the charity of your choice.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, March 23, 2024

