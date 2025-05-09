Obituary - Gilbert C. Sheppard

MILLEN, Ga. -- Gilbert Carl Sheppard Jr., son of Erldyne Langford Braddy and Jay Gordon Braddy, went to be with our Lord on 8 May 2025 at 8:58 a.m.

He is preceded in death by his loving mother, stepfather and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Dana Jean Hansen Sheppard; children, Gilbert Carl Sheppard III (Claudia), Jay Mark Sheppard Sr. (Natalie) and Dana April Sheppard; grandchildren, Melonie Renae Carrol (Matt), Olivia Ansley Sheppard, Jay Mark Sheppard Jr., Emily Caroline McClendon (Daniel), Victoria Rose Sheppard, Ximena G. Polack (Nickolai), Gilbert Carl Sheppard IV, Mia G. Polack and Stephen David Keiran Joiner; great-grandchildren, Presley Noelle Mullins, Carolina Blair McClendon, Max Stephano Centa, Samuel Redding McClendon and Rosie Ruth McClendon.

Carl served his country and community through military service in the United States Air Force, United States Air Force Reserve, Georgia Army National Guard and United States Army Reserve. He also served his church family in several churches throughout his life.

In 1981, he was ordained deacon in the Southern Baptist Convention and served many roles in the church.

He was a proud lifetime Member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

He loved the Bay Branch Baptist Church family and was proud to participate in many activities there.

He is remembered as a happy, fun-loving, family-oriented and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Ruth Brinson Kitchen Fund at Bay Branch Baptist Church. P.O. Box 260, Sylvania, Georgia 30467.





Statesboro Herald, May 10, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



