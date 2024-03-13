Obituary - Gerald Lewis Williams

Gerald Lewis Williams, age 79, passed away March 10, 2024, at Candler County Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Jerry was born August 27, 1944, in Savannah to Lewis and Eltie Williams.

He graduated from Jenkins High School in 1962 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper from 1965–1971.

Upon his discharge, he began his career with Union Camp Paper Company, where he was employed until his retirement.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time at the beach.

He was a member of Old Fellowship Baptist Church, where he served in multiple capacities through the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Eltie Williams; as well as an aunt, Virginia Tyo.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynn Brown Williams; their children, Donnie (Jennifer) Williams, Luke (Jennifer) Williams and Sara (Chris) Peisher; grandchildren, Saralyn (Louis) Hardin, Clint Williams, Aubrey, Olivia and Andrew Williams, Emma, C.J., Camden and Lilly Peisher; as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joe and Faye Hulst, Bill and Brenda Schrepel and Gary and Becky Futch; and cousins, Arthur and Deborah Gernatt Harris. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, March 18, 2024, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Old Fellowship Baptist Church in Brooklet with Pastor Tony Pagliarullo officiating.

Pallbearers will be Joe Hulst, Bill Schrepel, Gary Futch, Scott Newman, Eric Schrepel and David Schrepel.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of Gator Bay Hunting Club, Black Creek Golf Club Senior Blitz Group and Old Fellowship Men’s Sunday School Class.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 800 MP Martin Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.





Statesboro Herald, March 14, 2024

