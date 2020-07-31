Obituary - Gerald James Smith

Gerald James Smith passed away peacefully early Friday morning, July 31, 2020, at Heritage Inn Health and Rehab in Statesboro, Georgia. He was 88.Gerald was born February 3, 1932, in Dewey, Oklahoma, to Jessie James and Floria Smith. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.On August 19, 1952, in Savannah, Georgia, Gerald married the love of his life, Josephine Wells.He became a jack of all trades. He was in his comfort zone when he was wheeling and dealing and auctioneering was something he genuinely enjoyed. He loved buying and selling, but if there was something you really needed, he would give it to you, truly a man that would give you the shirt off his back. And if there was ever a man that loved to fish, it was Gerald!Gerald now joins his beautiful wife, Josephine; his son, Timmy; and his parents, Jessie James and Floria Smith, to spend eternity with the Lord.He is survived by and will continue to be loved and forever cherished by his sons, Jimmy and Kenny Smith; his daughters, Theresa Boatright and Laurie Rogers; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous friends.A memorial service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m.in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Jake Futch officiating.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, August 1, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



