Obituary - George William “Billy” Newton

George William “Billy” Newton, also known as Pop, a native of Screven County, age 84, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.

He graduated from Screven County High School in 1954.

Billy and his wife, Shirley Stafford Newton, had three children: Ray, Tommy and Cindy.

Raising their family in Beaufort, S.C., Billy worked as terminal manager at Port Royal Clay Company, retiring from that same parent company over 30 years later.

While in Beaufort, Billy was a past master and active member of Port Royal Lodge and was a member of the Shriner’s Tri-Cat team.

After retiring, Billy returned to his roots on the family farm outside Sylvania, Ga. After the death of Shirley in 2002, Billy married Betty Jean Cannon in 2006. Billy and Betty Jean were active members of McBride Methodist Church.

Billy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Stafford Newton; parents, John William and Juanita Evans Newton; and brother, Larry Newton.

Billy is survived by his devoted wife, Betty Jean; his three children, Ray (Lynda) Newton of Beaufort, Tommy (Kristi) Newton of Sylvania and Cindy (Stephen) Parker of Sylvania. He is also survived by a sister that he adored, Mary Newton Kamoroff of Columbia, S.C.; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as several stepchildren/grandchildren.

The graveside service will be held at 3:30 in Screven County Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, Feb 17.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Daddy had asked that any donations be given to Ogeechee Area Hospice or to McBride Church.



Statesboro Herald, February 16, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

