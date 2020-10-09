Obituary - George William “Billy” Blackburn Jr.

George William “Billy” Blackburn Jr., 90, of Sylvania, passed Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Billy was born to the late George William Sr. and Agnes Evans Blackburn on December 22, 1929, on the family homeplace.As a youth, he worked side jobs to purchase flight lessons and at the age of 16 obtained his pilot's license.He graduated class of 1948 from the Screven County High School and afterwards graduated from the Draughons Business School, now South College.He entered the National Guard and served during the Korean War and retired with 17 years of service as a warrant officer second class.Following his service, he was employed with DuPont, now Savannah River Site. There he had an illustrious and 42-year long employment where he worked his way from an entry position and retired as project manager. While employed with DuPont, he had the opportunity for further education and attended Princeton University for an engineering course.He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sylvania and served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon. He was a member of Woodmen of the World and served as an officer; the Sylvania Masonic Lodge #301 F&AM with 66 years of service and served as past master in 1978, and until his passing, he was the oldest living Mason in the county; the Screven County Shrine Club, having served as past president and secretary for a number of years; and former postmaster of the American Legion Post #116. He was a former board member of the Screven County Hospital.His love for aviation would result in owning numerous planes and serving 68 years with the Screven County Airport Authority.In his free time, he enjoyed cutting grass, fishing, playing guitar and writing songs. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grands and great-grands and was the loving patriarch of his immediate and extended family, and will be missed by all.He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Lester Paul Norton; sister and brother-in-law, Nellwyn Blackburn and Steve Robbins; and a brother and sister-in-law, Bowie Evans “Doc” and Nancy Blackburn.Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Bonnie Flatman Blackburn of Sylvania; children, Vicki Blackburn Allen of Beech Island, S.C.; Kim Blackburn Norton, William Ernest “Billy” and Marcie Thorne Blackburn, all of Sylvania; Suzanne Blackburn Oliver of Brooklet; grandchildren, Summer Johnson Black, Ryan Garrett and Katherine Norton, Kymberly Norton and Michael Snow, Cody Cameron Norton, Evan Blackburn Hilscher, Bonnie Sarah Blackburn, Haley Alexandra Oliver and Alexander Hayes Oliver; great-grandchildren, Colton Black, Claire Black, Ava Norton, James Norton, Aaron Snow, Presley Snow, Olyvia Hilscher and Amelia Hilscher; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and Lennis Blackburn of Sun City, S.C.; and Ronnie and Karen Blackburn of Sylvania; and a host of nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. in the Screven Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The graveside service will follow at 2:15 p.m. in the Screven Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Charlie Cooper officiating, with full military honors.Pallbearers will be Phil Oliver, Hayes Oliver, Ryan Norton, Cody Norton, George Robbins, Heyward Robbins, Colton Black and Michael Snow.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the American Legion Post #116 and the Sylvania Masonic Lodge #301.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Building and Grounds Fund, P.O. Box 318, Sylvania, GA 30467.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



