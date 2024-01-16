Obituary - George Vallin

George Vallin, age 50, passed away January 6, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Lockney, Texas, and has lived in Georgia for the last 35 years.

George had worked for the last 35 years for Bulloch Gin as a ginner.

He loved being outdoors, grilling and gardening.

George loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Ana Velia Vallin of Cobbtown; his children, Geronimo (Evan) Vallin and Linda Vallin (David) Walls; four brothers, Danny Vallin, Saul Vallin, Joe Vallin and Ruben Vallin; five sisters, Mary Lou Lincoln, Dora Trevino, Angie Villanueva, Irene Vallin and Nancy Martinez; six grandchildren, Gracie Vallin, Emma Vallin, Carson Walls, Haisley Vallin, Layton Walls and Dawson Vallin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Saturday, January, 13, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service was held Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

Active pallbearers were Geronimo Vallin, Danny Vallin, Saul Vallin, Joe Vallin, Ruben Vallin, Antonio Morales, David Walls and Marcelo Villanueva.

Honorary pallbearers were Andy Hart, Roy Stills, Kirby Dubberly, Juanita Jenkins, Randy and Mary Allison Proctor, Juan Valdelamar and Roberto Valdelamar.

Burial followed in Glennville Memorial Gardens.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 17, 2024

