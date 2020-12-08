Obituary - George Cooper Lamb

George Cooper Lamb of Statesboro, Ga., formerly of Savannah, passed away on December 4th, 2020, following a short illness.He was born in Tallahassee, Fla., on August 7th, 1942, to Herbert and Irma Lamb Sr. He moved to Savannah, Ga., at the age of 4 and resided there for most of his life.He graduated from Savannah High School in 1960. He was an excellent athlete and excelled at football, basketball, weightlifting and track and field. He set multiple school athletic records as well as state records while attending Savannah High. He was offered a football scholarship to Florida State University, but sustained a career-ending football injury his senior year and was unable to attend FSU with his older brother, Herbie Jr.He voluntarily joined the United States Army in 1964 and proudly and honorably served for two tours in the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Ft. Bragg with the 14th Engineering Battalion.Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked at Union Camp and later became a managing partner at Precast Concrete. After leaving Precast Concrete, he started his own business, Quality Concrete, and later formed Lamb Construction with his brother, Herbie.Following Herbie’s death, he went to work for the Savannah Morning News, from where he later retired.He held an accreditation from the American Concrete Institute (ACI) and was a member of the VFW #4392, Thunderbolt, Ga.He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Irma Lamb Sr.; his oldest brother, Herbert Lamb Jr.; his beloved maternal grandmother, Georgia Barber, which was his namesake; and his nephew, Herman “Roger” Letchworth III.He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Britt Padilla, and her husband, J.P. Padilla, of Statesboro; his son, Cooper Arnold Lambandrake, and his spouse, Fritz Lambandrake, of San Francisco, Calif.; his only sister, Jane Lamb Letchworth of Clearwater, Fla.; his younger brother, Edward Ashley Lamb of St. Juliene, France; and his former wife, Nancy Arnold Lamb of Savannah, Ga.; his three grandchildren that he absolutely adored, Tayler Jakubsen, Andrew Cooper Jakubsen and Katherine Britt Jakubsen, all of Savannah, Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will have an end of life outdoor celebration at a later date, where friends and family will be invited.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any donations be made to Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, Inc., 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 50910; or online at www.avva.org. Also, Amazon will donate to AVVA if you shop at smile.amazon.com.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Arrangements by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro.Statesboro Herald, December 9, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



