Obituary - Gail Padgett Carnwath

Gail Padgett Carnwath, 81, passed peacefully on November 15, 2024, surrounded by her daughters at Southern Manor after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease in Statesboro, Georgia.

She was born on August 14, 1943, to Marie Bailey Padgett and Henry David Padgett in Ridgeland, South Carolina. She grew up on the coast of South Carolina near Bluffton, which led to a lifelong connection to the water. She was an experienced boater and loved waterskiing on the river.

She enjoyed all kinds of animals and music, Elvis Presley being her favorite.

As a resident of Statesboro since 1981, she was known for her dedication to her family, storytelling and her amazing work ethic. She enjoyed taking an annual trip to Maggie Valley in the Smoky Mountains, where she would often invite friends to join.

Family was most important to her, an attribute she passed down to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Andrew Carnwath; her beloved siblings, Henry Padgett Jr., Melba Dunigan, Alma Hitchings, Clifford Padgett and Racine Padgett; and a grandson, Jason Kicklighter.

She was a devoted mother to her children, Letice Deloach, Therese (Brian) Kicklighter, Brandi (Mitch) Mitchell, Paige (Troy) Evans; and her stepchildren, Donna Epperson and Keith Carnwath. Her greatest love, however, was for her grandchildren, Zachary, Candace, Lacy, Ashley, Nicholas, Andy, Bailey, Drew, Parker, Heather, Amber, Shawnna, Ryan; her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She often joked that if she had known that grandchildren were so fun, she would have had them first.

She also leaves behind her devoted friends, Linda Gail Collins and Leigh Ann Barber; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The service will be held November 30th at 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 20, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



