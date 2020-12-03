Obituary - Gail Barry Meyer

ATHENS -- Gail Barry Meyer, 80, of Athens, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.She attended Clarke County Schools and was a member of the Athens High School class of 1958. Later, Gail attended Gainesville Junior College, where she received her real estate training.She worked in real estate in Statesboro until her retirement in 1998.In Statesboro, she volunteered with the Pilot Club and a shelter home for women and children, and received several community awards for her volunteer work. She was a selfless, caring and compassionate person who loved helping others.In 1991, Gail received the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award. She was instrumental in the startup of the non-profit organization, Citizens Against Violence, Inc. (CAV) and the establishment of a domestic violence shelter for women and children.She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lorene Barry.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Marc Meyer; her two sons, Rand (Debbie) Meyer and Brian (Jennifer) Meyer; and one daughter, Kelli Waters. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Chanley Waters, Chane Waters, Caitlin Waters, Elizabeth Meyer, Jake Meyer and Josh Meyer.Gail was very proud of the accomplishments that her three children have made in their life.Due to COVID-19 concerns, a small gathering of immediate family for a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements.www.lordandstephens.com.Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



