Obituary - Freiya Elizabeth Brown

Freiya Elizabeth Brown, 70, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Cartersville Medical Center.Freiya was the daughter of Bill and Hazel Wester and was raised in Dry Branch, Georgia. She graduated from Georgia Southern College in 1972 and taught in Bulloch County Schools for 27 years.After her retirement, Freiya began substitute teaching at Mill Creek Elementary and formed friendships there that would be known as her teaching family. She played a huge roll in the lives of many young teachers.Freiya was a member of Dayspring Emmaus Community as well as Zeta Tau Alpha. She was certainly a lady that wore a hat of many titles. However, the most important one was she was a child of God and she held strong in her faith. She was a member of Union United Methodist Church, where her husband, Steve, preaches and she plays the piano.Freiya was a wife to Steve Brown for 47 years.At the age of 26, she became a mother with the birth of her son, Seth. Years later, she had two daughters, Jenna and Meredith. It was during that time in her life that she made the decision to stay home and raise her children. In 1997, she celebrated the birth of her first grandchild and it was at that time she would be known as “Mimi”, a title which she loved and will forever be remembered for. She was the proudest “Mimi” to nine grandchildren.Surviving are her husband, Stephen Roy Brown Jr.; a son, Seth (Tricia) Brown; two daughters, Jenna Perkins and Meredith Brown Kennedy; her grandchildren, Hayden Brown, Brooks Brown, Lyla Grace Brown, Charlotte Ann Brown, Madison Jackson, Sarah Bliesath, Gavin Perkins, Tucker Perkins and Smith Brown; her two brothers, Dicky (Elaine) Wester and Ronnie (Judy) Wester; and several nieces and nephews.The visitation will be held March 6th, 2021, from 2 until 4 o’clock in the afternoon at Union United Methodist Church.The memorial service will be held at 4:30 in the afternoon on March 6, 2021, at Union United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mill Creek Elementary School/Activities Fund, in memory of Freiya Brown, c/o Jennifer Wade, 239 Beasley Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 27, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



