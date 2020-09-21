Obituary - Fred Timothy “Tim” Bland

Fred Timothy “Tim” Bland, age 47, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Augusta University Hospital.The Statesboro, Georgia, native graduated from Statesboro High School and received a forestry degree from the University of Georgia and master’s degree in business from Georgia Southern University.Timothy was a Georgia registered forester and recently received his Georgia Appraiser license. Timothy was a member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church.He loved fishing, hunting, working in the garden and spending time with his family. He enjoyed working at the Brooklet Peanut Festival each year and loved the Georgia Bulldogs.Timothy was a 4-H shotgun coach, Southeast Bulloch FFA Advisory Board member and Brooklet Community Development Association Committee member.He was nominated for and completed the Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry (AGL), Class of 2014.He was preceded in death by his father, William Bland Sr.Surviving are his daughter, Laurabeth Bland; mother, Reta Bland; his siblings, William Bland (Helen), Julie Bland Lavender (David), Lee-Ann Bland Callahan; former spouse, Liz Bland; many nieces and nephews and four great-nieces and great-nephews.The family received visitors on Sunday, September 20, from 5:30 pm.-7:30 p.m. at Joiner- Anderson Funeral Home.The graveside service was held in Statesboro Eastside Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21. Social distancing was observed during the visitation and graveside service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Pallbearers were Jason Bland, Matthew Bland, Chris Dye, Jim Grindler, Andy Hart, Jeb Lavender, Jeremy Lavender and Bill Mathis.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Brooklet Peanut Festival at P.O. Box 92, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.