Obituary - Frances Elizabeth Anderson Bradley

Frances Elizabeth Anderson Bradley, age 85, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home in the Adabelle community of Bulloch County.A devoted wife of 66 years; a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; a successful business owner and a faithful Christian, Frances will be remembered for her creativity displayed in sewing and handwork of multiple disciplines, her devotion to children (her own and any who came close enough to be enveloped in her arms or deposited in her lap) and her love of Jesus.Born in Tattnall County to Vesta and Ottis Anderson, she was the fourth of eight children. She grew up and graduated from high school in Collins and, after a brief but adventurous period living in Savannah working as a telephone operator for Southern Bell, she returned home and met her future husband at church, where she was singing in the choir, demonstrating a love of gospel music that remained throughout her life.Except for a few months, she and her husband, Johnny, spent their entire married life in Bulloch County, where she became known as a gifted seamstress before she became a caretaker and educator of young children.She was among the original staff of the High Hope Center, where she worked in “the baby room,” an experience that eventually led her to open Kids World Learning Center in Statesboro, the first of its kind in the area. For 25 years she owned and operated Kids World, serving on the board of directors of the Georgia Day Care Association and offering the first privately-housed lottery-funded Pre-K program in Bulloch County.Hundreds of children benefitted from her individual attention and the annual gifts of hand-crafted Christmas ornaments she made for each child. In 1990, she was named Mother of the Year by the Statesboro Junior Woman’s Club.A member of East Main Street Church of God at the time of her death, she had previously served in children’s and women’s ministries for many years.She is survived by her husband, Johnny Bradley of Register; her children, Keith Bradley and Kathy Bradley, both of Register; and Katherine Bradley of Nerja, Spain; her grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Bradley of Rentz, Georgia; and Kate (Kirck) Viana of Duluth, Georgia; and her great-grandchildren, Jackson Bradley and Chambless Bradley of Rentz, Georgia; and Adria Jane Viana of Duluth, Georgia. She is also survived by two sisters, Myrtle Mauk of Prattville, Alabama; and Margaret Green of Collins, Georgia; one brother, Steve Anderson of Collins, Georgia; one brother-in-law, W B. (Nancy) Bradley Jr. of Claxton, Georgia; and four sisters-in-law, Linda Sammons (James) Harris, June Braswell, Sue (Rick) Mock and Doris Bradley, all of Statesboro, Georgia; along with a number of nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with burial following in the Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Register.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Serving as pallbearers will be nephews, Jim Anderson, Douglas Bradley, Brett Brinson, Clay Mock, Rick Mock and Carl Sammons Jr.Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, to which the family offers its deepest gratitude for the compassionate care offered in the last several weeks.Statesboro Herald, December 1, 2020

