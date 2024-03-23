Obituary - Evelyne Burke Shackelford

STATESBORO — Evelyne Burke Shackelford, 80, passed away on March 22, 2024 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

Evelyne was born on April 26, 1943 in Millen, GA to Albert and Blanche Burke. She was a kind, loving, caring, and God-loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother.

Evelyne loved to cook and enjoyed sharing her recipes with her family when they visited. Evelyne enjoyed picking up her grandkids from school and taking them for ice cream.

She was the president of the United Methodist Women's Group and Sunday school teacher at Fairhaven United Methodist

Church. Evelyne was a teacher at Gracewood Elementary and Jenkins County Elementary. She later retired as a parapro from Richmond County Board of Education.

Evelyne is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Shakelford; her parents; Albert and Blanche Burke and her brother, Louis Albert Burke; her grandson, Eric Michael Shakelford.

She is survived by her sons, Bert Shakelford (Crystal), Louis Shackelford (Candi); her grandchildren, Josh Shakelford, Ricky Shakelford, Chelsea Shakelford, Presley Shakelford, Roy Shakelford, Chandler Shakelford, Christopher Shakelford, Victoria Shakelford, Laci Crutchfield (Charles); her great grandkids, Connor and Oliver Crutchfield; her sister, Sandra Black (Roger); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday March 25, 2024 from 11 a.m.-noon at Fairhaven United Methodist Church in Millen. The funeral Service will follow at noon.

Deal Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, March 23, 2024

