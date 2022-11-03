Obituary - Eugenia Anne Futch Woods

Eugenia Anne Futch Woods, 82, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022, at her daughter’s Colorado home. As if to say “welcome home”, a big rainbow appeared in the sky when she drew her last breath.Eugenia was born the second child of six on October 3, 1939, to Eugene Futch and Lillian Tankersley Futch in Statesboro, Ga.From an early age, she demonstrated a talent for sewing, cooking and husbandry. At 13, her chickens won blue ribbons at the State 4-H Fair.That same year, her father allowed his oldest daughter to go on her first date if, and only if, she brought her younger sister along. Being teenagers, Daisy and her beau brought along another young man to keep Eugenia occupied, LeVaughn Woods, a tall, handsome lad of 17. Eugenia was smitten.She was an outstanding student, was named “Miss F.H.A. 1956” and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1957 with honors.Mr. Sherman, the SHS principal, wrote a hand-written letter to Eugenia thanking her for her many contributions to the school.Shortly after graduation, Vaughn, who was stationed in Maine with the Air Force, proposed.Having waited four years, the two love-struck teens were married on September 1, 1957.Jean and Woody held fast to one another for 62 years, inseparable until his death in 2019.With the birth of their two children, they chose to make parenting a priority. No one has ever had a more loving, kind, supportive, present, fun mother than Eugenia.It was common for Donna's and Bo’s friends to say they wished Ms. Jean was their mother.Woody’s career took the family around the world, moving to seven different states and two foreign countries, and yet Eugenia always managed to create “home” for her family.Petite in stature, humble in spirit, her strength could not be overestimated. Her devoted and unconditional love sustained her family with an unshakable foundation.She touched the heart of every person fortunate enough to find themselves in her beam.In 1957, as a graduating senior, Eugenia wrote that it was her ambition to be a homemaker. She achieved that goal with excellence and lived it with grace.Eugenia’s faith was deep and abiding. She had a servant’s heart. She was a lifelong member of Temple Hill Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, served as the church secretary and in every way possible supported the fellowship she loved so dearly.She read the entire Bible, every word, Genesis to Revelations, many times over. The Scriptures were her guide. She read from them daily.She never preached or judged. Her life was her sermon and her witness. In every way, she conformed her life to the example of Jesus. Because “God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God,” she loved abundantly and without reserve. God’s love was perfected in Eugenia.When we hear the bird sing, enjoy the fragrance of a flower, delight in the smile of a child, dance like no one’s watching or love with abandon, we will remember the beautiful spirit of Eugenia.She was our angel on earth.In addition to her husband, Bernard LeVaughn “Woody” Woods, Eugenia was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Milton and Dianne Futch and Jack and Paula Futch; her brother-in-law, John W. Donaldson; and her best friend, Mary Hulsey Wood (Gene).To cherish her memory and live by her example, she is survived by her daughter, Donna Lynn Woods (Thomas Hayes) of Delta, Colo.; her son, Robert Eugene “Bo” Woods (Gwen) of Seattle, Wash.; her granddaughters, Morgan Kelsey Woods of Seattle, Wash.; and Blair Lillian Woods Bacon (Liam) of Duluth, Minn.; her sisters, Daisy Futch Donaldson Tyson (Billy) and Beth Futch Bennett (Brad) of Statesboro; her brother, Jimmy Futch (Theresa) of Statesboro; her nieces and nephews, Mary Anne Donaldson Rowand (Bruce), Joan Donaldson Parrish (Chris), John David Donaldson (Miriam), Cindy Futch, Gene Futch (Sharon), Elizabeth Bennett, Ileyana Daves (Trey), Jacque Futch and Alexandra Futch Coulter; her godsons, Gary, Roy and Paul Wood of Haleyville, Ala.; her lifelong friends, the Bragg family of Statesboro, Ga.; and many other beloved members of the Futch family in Georgia and the Woods family in Missouri and Arkansas.The family extends deep gratitude to the former and current staff of “The Gardens” who provided a caring and supportive home for Woody and Jean as they declined with dementia.Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 2011 Metts Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Hill Baptist Church. Following the service, she will be interred in the Temple Hill Cemetery next to her sweetheart.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 4, 2022

