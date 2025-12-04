Obituary - Eugene Mincey

Eugene "Jr." Mincey, age, 92, of Brooklet, Ga., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 3rd, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was born June 19, 1933, in Bulloch County to the late David Truman and Queen Lane Mincey.

He grew up working in the fields with his daddy and his favorite mule, Hattie, that he reminisced about quite often.

Jr. graduated from Brooklet High School. After marrying “the prettiest girl in Brooklet”, he started work at Union Camp before being sent off to the Army, where he was a military policeman in the Korean War for two years.

After returning home, he worked at Rockwell (Brooks Instrument) until he became ill due to Guillain Barre’ Syndrome and had to retire on medical disability.

His hobbies were hunting, fishing and minor carpentry work.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen B. Mincey; great-granddaughter, Natalee Ouimette; his parents and siblings, Pauline Cagle, Ocilla Tolk, Bobbie Jean Faircloth, Dot Lanier; and a half-brother, Clifford Powell.

Jr. is survived by his daughters, Debbie Kennedy (Jimmy), Charlene Robbins (Ray), both from Statesboro; and Sandy McElveen of Richmond Hill. His seven grandchildren who loved him dearly and called him Papa are Greg Kennedy (Emily), Gena Manning (Gabe), Candi Partridge (John), Nichole Gay (Bradley), Joni Marzofka (Tyler), Katie Ouimette, Bobby Robbins (Ginger); and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He attended Bible Baptist Church for a number of years.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Dec. 7th, from 2 until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Randy Waters officiating. Interment will be at the Brooklet City Cemetery following the service.

Pallbearers will be Greg Kennedy, Bobby Robbins, Gary Lanier, Graylin Smith, Dwaine Smith and Jimmy Hagins.

Special thanks to his faithful caregivers that were a true blessing during these last few years of his life, Christian Howard, Lisa, Shirley, Amber, Denise and Tabitha.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Bible Baptist Church, 889 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro GA 30461; or charity of your choice.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







