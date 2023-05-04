Obituary - Euel Akins

Euel Akins, (10/14/20-04/29/2023), was born in Statesboro, Georgia, and was one of four sons of Lewis Hardy Akins and Bertha Jane Barker.

He was preceded in death by his best friend and love of his life, Virginia Doris Johnson Akins, on September 11, 2012; three brothers, Harry, Clinton and Floyd; and great-granddaughter, Valarie Cook.

Euel is survived by three daughters, Delores Ann Fleming (Gerald) of Savannah, Ga.; Betty Carolyn Rogers (Dennis, deceased) of Augusta, Ga.; Brenda Sue Davis (Arthur) of Pooler, Ga.; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren.

At the age of 6, the Akins family moved to Savannah, where Euel completed his primary schooling.

Later in life, Euel earned his private pilot license.

In 1967, Euel and Doris relocated to Prattville, Ala., when he was promoted to purchasing agent for a new Union Camp Paper Corp. facility.

In 1979, he and Doris earned their undergraduate degrees from Troy State University.

After 20 years of service in Alabama, he retired from International Paper Company (formerly Union Camp) with over 46 years of service.

Euel and Doris returned to Savannah and attended First Baptist Church of the Islands, where he served as a deacon and was on the Finance Committee.

In 1999, Euel and Doris relocated to Bulloch County and attended First Baptist Church of Statesboro, where he served as lead usher for many years.

In 2019, Euel returned to Savannah with his daughter, Delores, and son-in-law, Gerald Fleming.

An Army combat veteran of World War II, then PFC Euel Akins, a member of the 10th Mountain Division Combat Infantry, D Company, 87th Regiment, fought valiantly in major battles in the North Apennines Mountains (Riva Ridge and Mt. Belvedere) and the Po Valley areas of Italy. For this distinguished service, he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge and Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters for Meritorious Achievement in combat against an armed enemy.

During the period 1948-1952, Euel served in the Georgia Army National Guard’s Battery B, 230th Field Artillery Battalion as a first lieutenant and was designated as an artillery forward observer.

In May 2019, for his distinguished military service and lifetime support to 10th Mtn Division soldiers, families and veterans, Euel, along with Sen. Bob Dole, WWII Medal of Honor recipients and other distinguished soldiers, were all inducted into the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Warrior Legends Hall of Fame at Ft Drum, N.Y.

Euel was a past master of Landrum Lodge # 48 F. A. & M., a member of the Grand Chapter of Georgia R.A.M. and when he passed, was the oldest member of the Alee Temple of Savannah.

Visitation will be at Baker-McCullough Funeral Home, Savannah, GA, on May 9th from noon until 1 p.m.

A service conducted by Ricky Allen, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Statesboro, will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. Following the service, Mr. Akins will be laid to rest, with military honors, in the Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery (Mausoleum) Chapel of Faith in Savannah, GA. Presiding military officer is Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, USA, deputy commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps, Ft. Bragg, N.C.

Pallbearers will be Edwin Eugene Akins, Jeffrey Akins, Tracy Akins, Marvin Deal, Adam Spitler and Spec. Michael K. Fleming Jr., USANG.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Lodge At Bethany, Statesboro, GA; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the First Baptist Church of Statesboro Building Fund.





Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2023

