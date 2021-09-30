Obituary - Erwin Seral Chassereau

PEMBROKE -- Erwin Seral Chassereau, age 57, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.Mr. Chassereau was born in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Ernest S. Chassereau and Vennie Lee Henry Chassereau.He was a veteran of the Army National Guard of Georgia and was retired from the Department of Transportation with over 15 years of service.Mr. Erwin was a member of Black Creek Holy Church of God and loved to fish, hunt, trap and farm.In addition to his parents, Mr. Chassereau was preceded in death by one daughter, Elizabeth Lynn Chassereau Crider; and two brothers, Raiford Douglas Chassereau and Alfred Winston Chassereau.Survivors include one sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Phillip Kangeter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles A. Lewis, Ronnie and Beverly Lewis, Monty Calvin “M.C.” Chassereau, Wyman and Melinda Chassereau and Sherra Chassereau; grandchildren, Jeremy Chassereau, Kimberly Brant, Nathan Crider and Alana M. Moore; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Ash Branch Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Erwin Seral Chassereau.Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



