Obituary - Elynor Gay Lewis Davis

CUMMING, Ga. -- Elynor Gay Lewis Davis, age 90, died on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Regency Manor Personal Care Home in Cumming, Ga.

A Houston, Texas, native, Dr. Davis and her late husband were long-time residents of Statesboro, Ga., moving there in 1979.

Dr. Davis graduated from Baylor University with BBA and master degrees and from Texas A&M University with a Ph.D. in economics.

She retired from Georgia Southern University in 2004 after her career as a professor of economics.

Dr. Davis and her husband were founders and operators of Davis Ranch and members of the American Simmental Association.

She was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, where she was active in the church choir.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy R. Lewis and Helen G. Palen Lewis of Houston, Texas; her brother, Robert Lewis of Austin, Texas; and her husband of 59 years, John H. Davis Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.

She is survived by her sister, Audrey Nichols of Needville, Texas; three sons and a daughter-in-law, John Mark Davis and his wife, Jill Davis, of Cumming, Ga.; Andrew Howard Davis of Carlsbad, N.M.; and Benjamin Robert Davis of Alpharetta, Ga.; a grandson, Grant Hamilton Davis and his wife, Angela Davis, of Gilbert, S.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Mary Quinn Davis, John Adam Davis and Georgia Davis of Gilbert, S.C.

The visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at noon at Pittman Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 18, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



