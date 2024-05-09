Obituary - Elizabeth Floyd Eason

ST. MARYS -- Elizabeth Floyd Eason, 70, passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic on May 6, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Elizabeth was a retired educator in Camden County, Georgia, and for several years received the “Star Teacher of the Year” award by her dedicated students.

After retirement, her priority was spending time with her family and caring for her cherished dogs, Merlock and Totzie.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Tammy Bryant for her exceptional caregiving services.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Charles M. and Mary A. Floyd; brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Sandra Eason; brothers-in-law, Joey Dozier and Ernest Nubern.

Survivors: loving husband, James Neal Eason Sr. of St. Marys, Ga.; sons, Kevin (Deidre) Smith, Keith (Amy) Smith and James Eason; sisters, Linda Dozier and Shirley Toth (Harry E. Shuler); sister-in-law, Susan Nubern; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 10:0 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral: Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. George Anderson officiating. Burial: Eason Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Van Eason, Brian Watts, Wayne Watts, Steve Wright, Harry Eason Jr., James Eason Jr., Harry E. Shuler and Alex Watts.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

(912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.





Statesboro Herald, May 9, 2024

