Obituary - Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Kamber Koch

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Kamber Koch, age 77, passed peacefully on June 30, 2020, at home with her family and her dog, Mike, at her side. Elizabeth was born in Louisville, Ky., on November 29th, 1942, to August and Dorothy Kamber.She is survived by three daughters and their families; Shelly Koch Lescak (Tony), Heidi Johanna Smith (Dorsey) and Lisa Marie Brooks (Stephen); and grandchildren, Tyler Braden, Stephen Landon, Addison Ruth, Jayden Ray, Neely Jayne and Jake Anthony Lescak, all in the Statesboro area. She is also survived by nieces, Vicky Derry and children and Cindy Derry of Reno, Nevada; and Aggie Ball Derry.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernd J. Koch; her sister, Margaret (Peggy) Schaeffer; and her nephew, Matt Derry.She attended Catholic schools and graduated from Presentation Academy in 1959. Her dream was to be a nurse and she graduated from Georgia Baptist Nursing School in Atlanta.She served in the United States Air Force in Madison, Wisconsin, where she met and married her lifetime spouse, Bernd Koch, in 1963.Family ties brought them to Atlanta, Ga., where they would complete anesthesia school and begin their family. They moved to Statesboro in 1976 to raise their family and begin their careers.Elizabeth worked at Bulloch Memorial Hospital as a CRNA for many years and later with her husband formed their company, American Anesthesia Service, and worked in Georgia and surrounding states for many years providing relief anesthesia. This travel work brought many years of fulfillment to her professionally and personally. Her last 10 years of her career were spent working for Lighthouse Anesthesia Group at St. Joseph/Candler Hospital in Savannah until her retirement in 2011.Elizabeth was dedicated to her career and her family. If she wasn’t at work, you could likely bet she was taking one of her girls to dance class, piano lessons, the barn where the horse lived, the tennis court, the country club pool or a friend’s house.Elizabeth was a faithful Chistian and member of St. Matthew Catholic Church of Statesboro for over 40 years and was proud of the missions of the church.She enjoyed travel, especially cruising, and was always excited to go on these trips including two “around the world” excursions.She enjoyed a good challenge and became a private airline pilot alongside Bernd with a proud solo flight to Brunswick. She and her husband dreamed of travelling up the East Coast and further in their own cruising yacht and moved to Wilmington Island to have deep-water access. They didn’t fulfill that dream but enjoyed their time there before moving back home to Statesboro.Over the years, Elizabeth loved many dogs with a passion and gave them the same unconditional love that she received.She will be greatly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, in-law family and of course her loving dog, Mike.The family would like to thank the staff at The Lodge at Bethany and Ogeechee Area Hospice at home staff for their loving care given to our mother and family. A special thanks to all staff at The Lodge at Bethany for your time spent creating fun times for Mom and everyone. We will never forget all of your kindness!Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Details can be found on their website.The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church followed by a mass of Christian burial at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Father John Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.The pallbearers will be her sons in law and grandsons.In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to The Statesboro-Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



