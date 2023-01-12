Obituary - Eli Max Bradley

Eli Max Bradley, age 12, passed away on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, in Statesboro, Ga.Eli was born on February 23rd, 2010, in Savannah, Ga. He attended elementary school at Mattie Lively, where math became his favorite subject and he was a member of the Math Team. Eli was currently a sixth grader at William James Middle School.He enjoyed playing video games, was a master Lego builder and loved food and his pets.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Max Bradley.Eli is survived by his mother, Heather Bradley; and father, Jerry Bradley; his brother, Austin Bradley, all of Statesboro; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Van Antwerp; his maternal grandparents, Danny and Leslie Ely; his uncle, Michael Ely; two aunts, Lisa Later and Mary Lichter; as well as many great-aunts, great-uncles and loving cousins.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Joe Bedgood officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 12, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



