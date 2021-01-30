Obituary - Eleanor B. DeLoach

Eleanor B. DeLoach, nee Eleanor Rebecca Brooks, was born in Harrison County, Georgia. She was the daughter of Eldridge Nathaniel Brooks and Vianna Elizabeth Page of Millen, Georgia.She attended Georgia Teachers College and graduated in 1955. Upon graduation, she began a lifelong teaching career.In 1956, she married Edgar Harold DeLoach of Statesboro, another Georgia Teachers College graduate.After two decades of teaching in the public school system, she completed graduate studies at Georgia Southern College and began teaching in their developmental studies program. In 2004, she retired from Georgia Southern University.Eleanor spent most of her adult life in Statesboro working as an educator. Due to illness, she has lived the last few years with her daughters.She was predeceased by her parents and Harold, her husband of 35 years.In 2003, she married a longtime family friend, Charles "Jack" Upchurch, who died several months later.Survivors include four children, Donna DeLoach Wright, Carol DeLoach Daniel, Edgar Harold DeLoach Jr. and Wiley William DeLoach II. She also has five grandchildren, Todd Wayne DeLoach, Zachary James Ayres, Charlotte Ashley Daniel, Courtney Brook Daniel and Ray Alexander Wright.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Eastside Cemetery, Statesboro, Georgia.Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2021

