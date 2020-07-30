Obituary - Elder William Spencer “Spunk” Moore Sr.

PEMBROKE -- Elder William Spencer “Spunk” Moore Sr., age 85, passed away at Bryan County Health & Rehab Center on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.Elder Moore was born in Pembroke to the late Winton Spencer and Dorothy Lee Stephens Moore on November 14, 1934. He served in the National Guard and retired with 34 years of service with the Department of Materials and Research as a transportation engineer.Elder Moore was ordained in 1970 and served as elder of Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church in Stilson for 20 years. He later served as elder of Sunlight and Beards Creek Primitive Baptist churches, Cornerstone Church and Pembroke Christian Church. His last charge as elder was at Gumlog Primitive Baptist Church in Kite, Ga.Elder Moore was the former chaplain of Pineland Mental Health and the Engineers Association. He was a 53-year member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was an independent alcohol and drug counselor for many years.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty Josey Moore; and son, Steven D. Moore.Survivors include his son, William Spencer Moore Jr. of Zachary, La.; five grandchildren, Brian and Krista Moore of Pembroke, Greg Moore of Hudson, Fla.; Madison Moore of Atlanta and Samantha Moore of Statesboro.Friends will have the opportunity to pay their respects 2-7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home will limit the number of guests at one time and ask that guests practice social distancing as well. Face masks are not mandatory, but are strongly recommended.The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Northside Cemetery with Elder Steve Taylor officiating.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Elder William Spencer “Spunk” Moore Sr.Statesboro Herald, July 31, 2020

