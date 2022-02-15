Obituary - Edward Arthur Thatcher

Edward Arthur Thatcher, age 73, passed away under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice on Sunday, February 13th.Edward was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Arthur and Kathryn Mohr Thatcher and graduated from Archbold High School in 1967.He proudly served his country, attaining the rank of captain, in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and receiving the Bronze Star for his valor.In 1981, Edward packed up his family and moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where he was employed at Georgia Pacific for many years.In his spare time, Edward became a master woodcrafter.Loving his children and grandchildren as he did and enjoying his time with them, he helped prepare the family meals, becoming an “expert griller”.Edward was preceded in death by parents, Art and Kathryn Mohr Thatcher.He is survived by his loving wife, Shannon Thatcher; his daughter, Katie (Michael) Thatcher; his son, Bill (Jennifer) Thatcher; his mother, Mary Ann Thatcher; grandchildren, Neely, Emma, Kate and Will; grand dogs, Bella and Harper; his sisters, Diane (Brad) Hildebrant and Barb (Dan) Mauter; and his brothers, Kenny (Becky) Thatcher, Tom (Sandy) Thatcher, Richard (Kathy) Thatcher and Paul (Kristin) Thatcher.A memorial service is planned for a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 15, 2022

