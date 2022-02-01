Obituary - Edna Ruth Sanders Pierce

Edna Ruth Sanders Pierce, age 89, left this earth and moved instantly to her new residence in heaven with her precious Jesus on January 29, 2022.Edna’s brief illness was concluded with a wonderful celebration of her reunion with her sweet husband, Lorin; her middle child, Eddie; her parents and many other wonderful friends and family members.Edna Ruth, as she was affectionately called, was a remarkable woman of faith. Her devotion to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, knew no bounds.She was a member of Millen Baptist Church, where she faithfully taught Sunday school well into her 80s. She was blessed to have many of her friends in her Sunday school class and valued their friendship over many years.Having grown up in Emanuel County, Edna Ruth was the third of nine children of Ruby Lee and Thetis Sanders. She loved her siblings and remained very close to all of them, their children, grandchildren and even their great-grandchildren.When she graduated from college, she moved to Millen to begin teaching home economics.She met and married a dashing young man named Lorin Pierce, and they proceeded to have three children, Emory Pierce (Lynn, deceased), Julie Chance (Chris) and Eddie Pierce (deceased). She was blessed to be known as Nana by her grandchildren, Courtney Worthington (Kurt), C.J. Chance (Evan), Jessica Hunt, Emily Pierce, Caleb Chance (Tatum), Christian Gay (Dag) and Colin Chance; as well as eight great-grandchildren.During most of their married lives, Lorin and Edna lived in the country in Jenkins County and attended Big Horse Creek Baptist Church, where they met and continued many lifelong friendships, even after they began attending Millen Baptist Church later in life.Edna Ruth’s love for her family and for the people in the Millen community is her legacy.She taught school at all three levels: high school, middle school and elementary.One of her specialties as an educator was working with students who struggled with reading and helping them learn how to read fluently and actually enjoy it.To say that she loved her family feels like a gross understatement. There was nothing, and we do mean nothing, this woman would not do for one of her own and often for her extended family as well.She raised her children to love the Lord and to love people. She taught her family, and others in this community, how to keep pushing forward through adversity and how to never give up, even when the obstacles seemed too massive to overcome.One of the most amazing traits of Edna Ruth was her capacity for forgiveness. No matter how dark the offense, she found enough of the Holy Spirit in her heart to love and forgive. This was amazing to watch.Through her testimony, many others learned how to find the positive in all people and to see Jesus working for our good in any situation.Living through many difficulties, both physical and emotional, Edna Ruth always found a way to love God and serve others. In this, she was truly remarkable.In celebration of her life, her family invited friends and loved ones to join them in a memorial service at Millen Baptist Church on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary.A reception immediately followed in the church fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Millen Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 837, Millen, GA 30442.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 876, 364 East Winthrope Avenue, Millen, GA 30442; Phone: (478) 982-5222; FAX: (478) 982-5224.Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2022

