Obituary - Earl Lavender

Mr. D. Earl Lavender age 84, passed away on November 23, 2022 at The Gardens in Statesboro. Earl was born on November 9, 1938 in Jackson County, Georgia to the late DeWitt and Emlyn Lavender. He grew up in Athens and Hartwell and graduated from Hart County High School. Earl served in the United States Army for two years, and then received his Bachelors, Masters, and PhD degrees from The University of Georgia.

Earl taught Mathematics and Statistics at Georgia Southern University from 1966-1998. He served as Department Chair of Math and Computer Science from 1970-1988.

Earl is survived by his wife of 64 years, Karen Wilson Lavender; his children, David Lavender (Julie), John Lavender (America), and Tom Lavender, all of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Jeremy Lavender of Dawsonville, Nick Lavender of Statesboro, Jenifer Sartain (Adam) of Ringgold, Georgia, Jeb Daniel Lavender of Statesboro, Jessica Goddard (Dawson) of Raleigh, NC, and Emily Lavender of Winder; great-grandson Benaiah Sartain of Ringgold, Georgia; sister Eva Banks (Herman) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Pam Lavender, mother of Nick and Emily; niece, Keri Schoeffel (Scott) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; nephew Robb Kenison (Gabrielle) of Virginia Beach, Virginia several great-nieces and great-nephews, and special friends the Christmas family.

Earl was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Phi Beta Kappa, the American Legion, and the Bulloch Retired Educators Association. He enjoyed golf, bird watching, UGA football, reading, and listening to music.

Visitation will be held at Pittman Park United Methodist Church beginning at 2:00pm on Monday, November 28, followed by a celebration of life at 3:00pm with the Reverend Jonathan Smith officiating. A private burial service at Eastside Cemetery will follow the celebration of life service.

Honorary pallbearers will be retired Georgia Southern University math faculty and staff, the 10:30 Coffee Club, Warren (Spike) Jones, staff and residents at The Gardens, and special caregivers Lakesha Mincey, Caroline Parrish, and Susan Freeman.

The family request in lieu of flowers gifts be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church Memorial Fund at 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458, or to the GSU Foundation, designated for D. Earl Lavender Scholarship at P.O. Box 1107, Statesboro, GA 30459 or to Ogeechee Area Hospice P.O. Box 531 Statesboro, GA 30459.

