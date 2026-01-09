Obituary - Drexel Odel Berry

Drexel Odel Berry went into the arms of Jesus January 8, 2026, at his home on Two Chop Road, which his great-grandfather, S.B. Woodcock, purchased in 1912.

Born September 17, 1934, near Aaron Station — when it was a station — Drexel was the fourth child of the late Willie and Lucy Connor Berry.

Drexel was one of a few of his generation remaining who plowed behind a mule, traveled in a mule and wagon, studied by a kerosene lamp or the fireplace, drew water from a well, bathed in a wash tub, ate food grown at home, cooked on a wood-burning Home Comfort range and picked cotton.

Drexel attended Portal High School.

He had enough of the above times and two days after his 17th birthday in 1951, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving until September 1955 on the heavy cruiser Helena (CA 75).

He married Ima Jean Wright in 1955. For some 50 years, they lived in California while Drexel worked mostly in the trucking industry. They celebrated 70 years together in 2025.

This union produced two daughters, Dana and Deronda; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, all in California. He is also survived by one brother, Connor Berry of Statesboro.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Mary Willie, Jean and Jack.

Services for Drexel will be private.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 10, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



