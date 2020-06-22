Obituary - Dr. V. Edward "Ed" Brown

Dr. V. Edward "Ed" Brown, 83, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, June 18, 2020, after a short illness.Ed was born on May 27, 1937, in Laurens County, Georgia, to J.V. and Winnie Brown.He graduated from Dexter High School in 1955. Ed earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Georgia Teacher's College and then a doctorate from the University of Mississippi in 1971.Dr. Brown taught at Chatham Junior High School, Mercer Junior High School, Wilkinson County High School and Marvin Pittman High School. After completing his doctorate, Ed taught at Georgia Southern University until his retirement in 1995. He was also a member of the Air National Guard from 1960 to 1968.Along with his parents, Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his sisters, Nell Rutland and Betty Jean Hall; and his brother, Russell Brown.Ed is survived by his wife, Louise Vaughan Brown; his children, Mike Brown (Angeles Brown) and Kathy Turner (Tracy Turner); his grandchildren, Bailey, Lindsay and Ashley Turner and Sophie and Jack Brown; his brothers, James Brown, Harold Brown and Robert Brown; and his sister, Georgia Brown Horton.Ed was married to his loving wife, Louise Vaughan Brown, for 60 years. He was an amazing father to his children, Mike and Kathy, and a very special Papa to his grandchildren, Bailey, Lindsay, Ashley, Sophie and Jack.Ed had a passion for fishing, tailgating, grilling and spending time with his grandbabies. He was known for his wit, story-telling and love for making people laugh.A small family graveside service was held on Monday, June 22nd.In lieu of flowers, Louise has requested that donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or by mail at P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 23, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



