Obituary - Dr. Mary Frances Hazeldine

Dr. Mary Hazeldine, beloved wife, sister, aunt, cousin, teacher and friend, left us peacefully to be with God on September 8, 2021, in Statesboro, Georgia.She always had a smile and kind word for everyone. She was loved by her students and helped to advance many careers.She graduated from St. John’s High School, McAlester, Oklahoma, in 1967. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from Oklahoma State University and a doctorate in marketing from University of Texas at Arlington in 1989.She was a professor at California State University – San Bernadino, where she was honored as Professor of the Year for the California State University System in 1994.In 1995, she came to Georgia Southern University as a professor and head of the Department of Marketing. From 2000–2006, she served as professor of marketing for the Department of Management & Marketing. She was promoted to associate dean of the College of Business Administration and held this position from 2006 to 2010. From 2010 until her retirement in 2015, she served as professor of marketing for the Department of Marketing & Logistics.She authored and co-authored over 80 publications during her career. She also presented at numerous conferences around the United States. She was instrumental in obtaining several grants for the Department of Marketing and the College of Business Administration, including Apple Computer, Inc.; Ernest F. Bailey, Inc.; Colony Cablevision and Ford Motor Company, Georgia Economic Development Grand and Carver, Inc., as well as countless business internships for her students.Dr. Hazeldine received many awards and honors during her academic career, including Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society, Beta Gamma Sigma (the honor society for AACSB Accredited Business Programs) and numerous service and teaching awards. She participated in numerous service activities at Georgia Southern University, representing faculty interests at the college and university level.She was an avid Oklahoma State University and Georgia Southern University sports fan. Go Pokes! Go Eagles!Her life became complicated in the later years when she faced the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Her caregivers at Willow Pond Senior Care and Georgia Living Senior Home Care provided loving, patient and compassionate care.She leaves behind her loving and caring husband, Dr. Robert E. Jackson of Statesboro, Georgia; his children, Patricia Whitt, and her husband, Greg, of Buchanan, Virginia; and David Jackson, and his wife, Renee, of Clewiston, Florida; the grandchildren, Ethan, Elias and Benjamin in Virginia and Jacob and Madeline in Florida; brother, Jim Hazeldine, and his wife, Betty Snow, of Norman, Oklahoma; nephews, Greg Hazeldine, and his wife, Jill, of Norman; Eric Hazeldine, and his wife, Katie, of Houston, Texas; and grandnephews, Jared, Johnny, Finley and Drew.Her funeral will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Statesboro, Georgia, on Monday, September 13th, at 11 a.m.Visitation will be at Deal Funeral Directors on Sunday, September 12th, from 5 to 7 p.m. with the rosary beginning at 6:45.In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the Giacomo Family Memorial Scholarship through the Georgia Southern University Foundation. Mary created this scholarship to honor her mother.Statesboro Herald, September 11, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.