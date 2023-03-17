Obituary - Dr. C. Charlton Moseley

Dr. C. Charlton Moseley passed into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He was a native of Bulloch County and spent most of his life there. He was born in his Grandfather’s home on Lakeview Road on February 5, 1937. He was a graduate of Georgia Teachers College High School (Marvin Pittman) in 1955. He graduated from Georgia Teachers College (Georgia Southern University) in 1959 with a B.S. degree. He taught in Chatham County at the Savannah High School from 1959 to 1962, and he was an adviser to the Savannah High School Class of ‘62. He became an instructor at Georgia Southern College in 1963, and earned an M.A. degree in 1965. He later earned a Ph.D. from the University of Georgia in 1968, and returned to Georgia Southern where he remained for thirty-one years, retiring in 1996.

Dr. Moseley was the recipient of a number of honors during his days of collegiate study and teaching. As an undergraduate, he was a member of Phi Alpha Theta, Kappa Phi Kappa and Pi Beta Lambda, and he was twice awarded the James Allen Bunce Award for best essays on Georgia history. In 1995, Dr. Moseley was the recipient of the Ruffin Cup, an award made annually to a member of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences who demonstrated quality teaching, research and publication efforts at the institution. In 1985, Dr. Moseley received the Vice -President’s Award for Excellence in Contributions to Instruction. In 1994, he received the Alex Bealer Award, which is granted by the Atlanta History Center, for best articles over a two-year period in their journal, Atlanta History: A Journal of Georgia and the South. After retirement, Dr. Moseley was named as a co-recipient of the Alumnus of the Year Award by the Department of History. He was the author of dozens of articles in books and learned journals during his career. He was a member of the Georgia Historical Society, a life member of the Bulloch County Historical Society, the Fort Phil Kearney and Bozeman Trail Association, the Butterfield Trail Association, and the Talladega Historical Association. During his career Dr. Moseley gave hundreds of talks to civic groups, historical meetings, and public school classes in eastern Georgia. Teaching was his passion, and he had an intense love for history, particularly the American frontier and the movement west.

Dr. Moseley was a proud member of the local Army National Guard, where he had many friends and served for a dozen years as a staff sergeant. In 2014, he received the Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award. In 2018, he was named a Distinguished Fellow by the Bulloch County Historical Society. While not a musician, he had a great love of all kinds of music, but he was particularly fond of Bluegrass. Dr. Moseley’s family antecedents came into the Bulloch County area over 200 years ago and, as a genealogist, he counted with pleasure his kinship with dozens of families in the area including Blands, Boyds, Deals, Roberts, Rigdons, Hendrixs, Waters, and many others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Willie Lee Bland Moseley, a brother, Charles Seaborn Moseley and a sister, Virginia Ruth Moseley. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jane Beasley Moseley, three daughters and sons-in-laws, Dana Waters (Rafe), Jana Briley, Anna Pierce (Jason), his beloved grandson, Benjamin Charlton Briley, granddaughter, Delaney Waters, a sister, Mrs. Willie Ann Johnson of Waynesboro, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Dr. Moseley will be at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The service will be at 11:30 AM with Rev. Ricky Allen and Dr. James Jordan officiating. Burial will be at Eastside Cemetery following the service.

Pall bearers will be Rafe Waters, Jason Pierce, Bryan Moseley, Tommy Johnson, Bill Johnson, and Brian Hagan. Honorary pall bearers will be Ken Boyd, Mike Boyd, Clem Johnson, Wade Hodges, Paul Hodges, Olin Lovett, Billy Mills, and Paul Rushing.

The family would also like to thank the employees of Ogeechee Area Hospice for their care and dedication.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice (P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459), the genealogy section of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library (ATTN: Genealogy, 124 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458), to the Bulloch County Animal Shelter (81 Millcreek Road, Statesboro, GA 30461), or a charity of your choosing.



Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.