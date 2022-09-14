Obituary - Douglas William Bradley

Douglas William Bradley, age 47, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Douglas will be remembered for his quiet nature, his loyalty to family and his love of Jesus.Throughout the illness that led to his death, he maintained an overwhelming generosity of spirit toward all those who cared for him, demonstrating to each and every doctor, nurse and technician his gratitude, his faith and his belief that all would be well.The strength to maintain a positive outlook in the light of a difficult prognosis was the gift of Douglas’ wife of four years, Terri, whose constant presence and attention, devotion and love was testimony that each had found in the other the love of a lifetime.A graduate of Bulloch Academy and a long-time employee of the family accounting business, Douglas was often referred to as a gentle giant. His smile and the soft chuckle that accompanied his frequent teasing of his sisters were emblematic of his position as the baby of the family, a title he carried with great pride.He was a passionate fan of the Atlanta Braves and -- despite being disappointed by them over and over, the Atlanta Falcons -- an allegiance that symbolized everything it meant to be loved by Douglas.Disney World was among his favorite places and he never passed up an opportunity for a road trip to see Mickey.He was a member of CrossRoads Community Church.In addition to his wife, Terri, he is survived by his daughters, Shelby Harvey (Joey Stinson), Ivey Anderson and Aria Bradley; his grandsons, Gabe Everett and Liam Everett; his mother, Doris Allen Bradley; and his siblings, Diane Bradley Jones, Debbie Bradley Henline, Dudley Bradley Jr. and Donna Bradley (Glenn) Hendrix; along with three nieces, Leslie Baxter Jones, Lucy Bradley and Hannah Bradley; three nephews, Brandon Jones, Logan Bradley and Hudson Bradley; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.He was predeceased by his father, Dudley Bradley Sr.; and his sister-in-law, Donna Conner Bradley.Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at CrossRoads Community Church with the Rev. Cary Swanson officiating, assisted by the Rev. Wayne Swanson.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Burial will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Serving as pallbearers will be Logan Bradley, Joey Stinson, Glenn Hendrix, Hudson Bradley, Shannon Lowe and Carlton Gaines.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 2200 Lake Boulevard, Atlanta, Georgia 30319.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 15, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



