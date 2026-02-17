Obituary - Dorothy Susan Hunt

Dorothy Susan Hunt, 79, passed away on February 14, 2026, at her son’s home in Metter, Georgia, surrounded by family. Born on September 26, 1946, in Lumpkin, Georgia, Sue spent most of her life in South Georgia, where she developed the independence, resilience and determined strength that shaped her life.

She was known for her straightforward nature and her love of hospitality, often hosting family gatherings filled with home-cooked food and laughter.

She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and quilting, hobbies that brought her peace and creativity throughout her life.

Sue dedicated more than 30 years of her life to civil service at Fort Stewart, Ga., a career she took great pride in. Her work gave her purpose, identity and a sense of accomplishment that she cherished.

She was formerly married to Don Hunt (deceased) of Ludowici, Ga., for 46 years. Together, they have four children, a daughter, Kimberly Wead (Sean) of Austin, Texas; and three sons, Bubba Hunt (Kim) of Statesboro, Ga.; Donnie Hunt (Emily) of Ludowici, Ga.; and Tommy Hunt (Suzanne) of Metter, Ga. She is also survived by her sister, Jean (Don) Melton of Glennville, Ga.; a stepsister, Karen Cherni (Dave) of Tallahassee, Fla.; and was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Lynch (Barbara) and Pat Lynch.

She was the daughter of Nicholas Lynch and Phyllis Murray (Jack) and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by nine grandchildren, Taylor Wead, Colton Wead, Madelyn Hunt Ritchie, Matthew Hunt, Kiley Hunt, Cameron Hunt, Cole Hunt, Klein Hunt and Krews Hunt.

Sue leaves behind a legacy of resilience, family and the simple joys she shared, and she will be remembered with love.

Her family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 10—11 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, Ga.

A memorial service in celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes Hooks Chapel of Metter, Ga.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 17, 2026

