Obituary - Dorothy McDowell Waters

Dorothy McDowell Waters, 89, died under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

She was a lifetime resident of Screven County, born to the late Harold and Janie Best McDowell.

She is a member of the First Christian Church of Sylvania and was an honorary alumni of the Johnson Bible College.

She had a passion for making homemade jam, cakes and bread.

She was employed with Sylvania Yarn Systems as a lab technician.

She enjoyed collecting Charles Dickens Department 56 buildings and Hallmark Christmas ornaments.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, William Dean Waters; and their son, Lester Dean Waters; and her siblings, Mary McDowell Polk, William McDowell, Linward McDowell and Betty McDowell Mock.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammie Waters Colson (Raymond) of Sylvania, Ga.; and daughter-in-law, Charleen Woods Waters of Loganville, Ga.; grandchildren, Ryan Colson (Katlyn) of Greenville, S.C.; Levi Colson of Baxley, Ga.; Maegan Colson of Sylvania, Crystal Hogg (Matt), of White, Ga.; Rachel Campbell (Phillip) of Nashville, Tenn.; Zachary Waters and Paige Knapp of Maysville, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Colson, Lilli Knapp, Charlie Campbell and Madilyn Hogg; and special friends, Rita and Carl Bird and Geneva and Harrell Fries.

The graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Screven County Memorial Cemetery with Minister George Pevey and Minister Bill Kent officiating.

The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 306 Frontage Road, Sylvania, GA 30467.

Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2023

