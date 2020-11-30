Obituary - Dorothy Griffin Hautman

DICKSON, Tenn. -- Dorothy Dell "Dot" Griffin Hautman, 93, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Burial will be in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery in Albany, Georgia, where Mrs. Hautman spent 75 years of her life until moving to Olive Branch Senior Living facility in Dickson to be close to her daughter, Cindi. There will be a private graveside service and a celebration of her life in the future.Born in Sarasota, Florida, on February 2, 1927, Mrs. Hautman grew up in Patmos, Baker County, Georgia, the fourth child of Jonathan Eldridge Griffin Jr. and Bobbie Beatrice Lanier "Bera" Griffin.Baptized in Ichawaynochaway Creek as a child, she sang alto in the children's choir at Patmos Free Will Baptist Church. After graduating from Arlington High School in 1943, Mrs. Hautman earned an associate's degree at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and moved to Albany, where she worked briefly before her marriage to Army Air Corps veteran David Shealy "D.S." Hautman Jr. in 1946.She worked as a homemaker and together they raised their three daughters in their longtime home on Old Pretoria Road. They cherished their life together for 68 years until his death in 2014.A devoted Christian, Mrs. Hautman joined Byne Memorial Baptist Church in 1945. She was active at Byne until her move to Tennessee in 2019. She was a longtime Sunday school teacher, an active member of the Woman's Missionary Union in the church and at the associational and state levels. She led children's groups in Mission Friends, Girls Auxiliary and Acteens. She worked each year in Vacation Bible School, telling inspirational stories to the children. She and her husband enjoyed singing in the Byne choir. They had a love for the people of Byne and cared deeply for the life of the church.Full of life, Mrs. Hautman loved and adored her family and her church friends. She loved sewing, cooking and working with her flowers.Preceded in death by her husband and her sisters, Vivian Kidd, Laverne Gleaton and Jean Spell, Mrs. Hautman is survived by her brother, John Reuben Griffin of Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is also survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Terree and Charlie Newberry of Gray, Georgia; Cindi and Ken Brown of Dickson, Tennessee; and Dottie and Danny Jones of Statesboro, Georgia; 11 grandchildren, Kate Newberry, John (Suzanne) Newberry, James Newberry, Kara (Niles) Brown Herr, Joel (Paige) Brown, Erin Brown Brewster, David (Amanda) Brown, Russell (Meredith) Jones, Adam (Hailey) Jones, Bonnie (Judson) Jones Ryckman and David (Maryanna) Jones; and 22 great-grandchildren, Amelia, Charlie and Nate Newberry, Griffin and Alana Herr, Kayden, Shepard and Jesse Brown, Brady and Jenna Brewster, Callie and Kameron Brown, Daniel, Davis and John Russell Jones, Duncan, Portland and Mabel Jones, Vivian and Henry Ryckman and Dickson and Graham Jones.Memorials may be made to Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road, Albany, GA 31707; or to Sylvia Baptist Church, 1415 Old Sylvia Road, Dickson, TN 37055.To sign our online registry, visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, December 1, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



