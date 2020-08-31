Obituary - Dorothy Ann English Oliver

Dorothy Ann English Oliver, age 72, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia.Dorothy was born in Richmond Hill, Georgia, on August 15, 1948, to Uyles Gordon and Fannie Louise Jaudon English.Later, she moved to Savannah, Ga., but had lived in Brooklet, Ga., for the last 10 years.Dorothy was a retired social worker, working for the Department of Family and Children Services for many years.She loved life, her family and friends.She is preceded in death by her husband, Keary Mitchell Oliver; her parents, Uyles Gordon English and Fannie Louise Jaudon English; her brothers, John Washington English and Uyles Gordon English; and two sisters, Mary Lois Miller and Georgia Grier.Dorothy is survived and will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Michelle Louise Oliver and Melissa Ann Biggs (Edward); two granddaughters, Morgan Atwell and Mackenzie Biggs; two grandsons, Edward Biggs and Hunter Biggs, all of Statesboro. Also surviving are her two sisters, Agnes Cowart of Pooler and Liz Grier of Savannah; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery on Little Neck Road off Highway 17, Ogeechee Road, in Savannah, Georgia, officiated by Elder Jake Futch.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the beginning of the service from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



