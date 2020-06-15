Obituary - Diane Bowers Mercer

Diane Bowers Mercer, age 74, died Saturday evening, June 13th, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah.Diane was born on April 30th, 1946, in Metter, Ga., to the late Mr. Curtis Bowers and Mrs. Lena Belle Davis Bowers.She grew up and attended elementary school in Metter and graduated from Metter High School in 1964. She worked hard for many years to provide for her two children and was still working until her recent retirement.Diane enjoyed gardening and was known for having a green thumb. She also loved her wind chimes, fishing in fresh and salt water, going to the coast with her long-time companion, David Motes, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.Diane was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenny Mercer; two brothers and two sisters.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deneen and Joey Attebery of Metter; her son, Tim Johnson of Portal; grandchildren, Dalton Johnson (Haley), Rayce Attebery, Kylie Johnson, Kason Johnson and Kinley Johnson; two brothers, Gary Bowers (Jan) and Larry Bowers (Minnie); her sister, Faye Yeomans; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be private.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



