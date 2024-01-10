Obituary - Debra Kearney Williams

Debra Kearney Williams, age 70, passed away early Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County and attended Marvin Pittman.

Debra worked in the medical field as a transcriptionist with Dr. Thaller for 23 years before retiring in 2018.

She was a longtime member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

Debra was sweetheart of Sigma Chi Alumni Chapter at Georgia Southern University.

One of her greatest joys in life was being a mother, not only to her sons, but also to their many friends. She enjoyed their high school years playing football and she made their friends always feel right at home.

Debra will be remembered for her infectious laugh and the love she had for her family.

She loved spending time at the beach and being outdoors.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Jane Kearney.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Gordon B. Williams Jr. of Statesboro; two sons, Gordon Brooks Williams III of Lake Oconee and Matthew Douglas (Katy) Williams of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Zach Williams, Caleb Williams, Cohen Williams and Lily Williams; her sister-in-law, Ann Williams; two sisters, Judy Taylor of Savannah and Nancy Brinson of Millen; three brothers, Ronald Kearney of Statesboro, Bobby Kearney of Vidalia and Mike Kearney of Statesboro; her best friends, Claire Ginn, Tammie Miller and Marilyn Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from noon until 2 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Kurt Bacon officiating.

Pallbearers were Zach Williams, Caleb Williams, Greg Kearney, Brian Kearney, Eric Kearney and John Michael Kearney.

Burial followed in Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 11, 2024

