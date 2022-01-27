Obituary - Dea. Robert Strobert

Dea. Robert Strobert, age 81, passed peacefully on Monday morning, January 24, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He was a native of Jasper County, S.C., but resided in Bulloch County, Ga. In 2009, Robert moved from New York to Statesboro, Ga.He received his formal education in the public school system of Jasper County in Ridgeland, S.C. After high school, he served in the United States Army as a specialist 4, where he received an honorable discharge.Robert then moved to New York, where he was employed at Rockland Psychiatric Center as a secure care TA.He worked there for 33 years until retirement.Robert also worked many years at Nathan Klein Institute as a security officer.Robert was a devoted and faithful member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church in West Nyack, New York, for many years, where he served on the Usher Board.Robert was a past master of the Tappan Zee Lodge #79 in Spring Valley, New York. When he moved to Statesboro, Ga., he joined Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, where he later became a deacon and was also a member of the Sons of Allen choir.Robert leaves to cherish his memory his dedicated and caring wife of 52 years, Dorothy Strobert; one loving daughter, Sheila Strobert-DuBose' (Warren) of Marietta, Ga.; three caring sons, Curtis (Patricia) DuPont of Ridgeland, S.C.; Travis (Gilissa) DuPont of Yonkers, N.Y.; and Robert Strobert Jr.; one sister, Mamie Strobhart of Stone Mountain, Ga.; four brothers, Ed Strobhart of Stone Mountain, Ga.; Johnny (Marie) Strobhart of Detroit, Mich., George Strobhart Jr. of Boston, Mass.; Vincent Bee (Rosie) Strobert of Yemassee, S.C.; one sister-in-law, Denise Gaithers of Wappinger Falls, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends, including special friends, Mickey Heyward, Paul Goodman and Robert Lee.A walk-through will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.The celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 10728 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461, with the Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor/eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



