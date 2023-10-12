Obituary - Dawn Michelle Oliver

Dawn Michelle Oliver, 60, of Statesboro, Georgia, died October 09, 2023. She passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a two-year battle with cancer.

Born to Isaiah and Barrie Williams of Atlanta, Georgia, on December 03, 1962, Dawn attended Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, where she met her husband, Andrew Oliver.

She married Andrew and graduated from Georgia Southern with a general business degree in 1987. She gave birth to twin daughters, Lindsey and Paige, on September 27, 1991.

Throughout her life, Dawn was heavily involved in community service organizations, including the Statesboro Service League, with whom she volunteered for a total of 10 years. She served as secretary, co-chair, vice chair and president of the Statesboro Arts Council from 2005 until 2010. She was co-chair of the Government and Collegiate Relations branch of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce. She was also a staff council representative for Georgia Southern University’s University Advancement Department. In 2012, she participated in Leadership Southeast Georgia.

Dawn’s professional career reflected her dedication to community organizations and outreach. She worked at Georgia Southern University’s Major Gift Office from 2011 until 2013, and she was assistant director of Georgia Southern’s Donor Relations Department from 2013 until 2020.

Most recently, she worked at Ogeechee Technical College as the director of Continuing Education, from 2020 until her retirement in 2023.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Andrew Oliver, to whom she was married for 36 years; her two daughters, Lindsey and Paige Oliver; her mother, Barrie Williams; her brother, Drew Williams; her mother-in-law, Sue Oliver; and her brother- and sister-in-law, Jim and Ginger Oliver.

Dawn will be remembered by her friends and family for her fun-loving personality, her compassionate, generous spirit, her love of animals, plants and the natural world and her ability to live in the moment.

A visitation will be held on October 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks for donations to be made to the Dawn Oliver Scholarship at Georgia Southern University, c/o Georgia Southern University Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1107, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, October 12, 2023

