Obituary - Danny Ray Foreman

Danny Ray Foreman, age 51, of Statesboro, Ga., passed into eternal rest on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.Danny was born on February 24th, 1971, in Osceola, Ark.He attended Oil Trough High School and Pathway Christian Academy.He worked for many years as the head chef on one of BP’s offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.A decline in his health forced him into an early retirement.In more recent years, he and his wife opened Outlaws in the Boro, a catering company and food truck.He enjoyed working alongside his wife and sons. He had a passion for cooking and anyone that tasted his food could certainly see that.He was a member of Aaron Worship Center in Portal, Ga. Regardless of his many trials and tribulations, he stood steadfast in his faith.He enjoyed fishing, smoking butts and spending time with his friends and family.There was never a dull moment when Danny was around. His silly dances or goofy faces always brought a smile.He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Skinner; grandparents, Betty and Woodard Pratt; daughter, Hannah; brother, CJ; niece, Taylor; and father-in-law, Gary.He is survived by his wife, Shay; daughter, Brittany (Bradley); sons, Christopher and Leland; sisters, Milissa “Missy” (Sabi) Montoya and Charlene Skinner; nieces, Makayla, Kaylee and Aubry; nephews, Dustin, KJ, Shawn and Aiden; mother-in-law, Patricia Oglesby; bonus wife (inside joke), Shannon Mixon; and furry companion, Lily Belle.A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec 15th, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Brother Roy Jarriel officiating.Danny’s wishes were to be cremated, then have his ashes buried with the love of his life, Shay, when she passes away.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Danny Foreman Memorial Fund at 5770 Lakeview Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joneranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 15, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



