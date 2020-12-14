Obituary - Danny E. Bragg

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Danny E. Bragg, 79, left this life Monday, December 14, at his home.Danny was born in Perkins, Georgia, and moved to Savannah at a young age. After graduating high school, he joined the Army and later served in the Vietnam War as a sergeant E5, where he lost a leg as the result of a helicopter crash.Danny was retired from Rozier Ford and had worked for the different Ford dealerships in Statesboro for over 40 years.Danny was a member of the Bible Baptist Church and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports and attending Georgia Southern football games.Danny was preceded in death by his parents, John Willie and Annie Laura Bragg; his brothers, Stephen W. Bragg, John F. Bragg; and his sister, Nancy A. Bragg.Surviving are his beloved wife of 55 years, Shirley Bragg of Statesboro; his daughter, Jill Navarro (Rafael) of Statesboro; his son, Jeff Bragg of Statesboro; three brothers, Randal P. Bragg of Campobello, South Carolina; Christopher L. Bragg of Rincon and Timothy D. Bragg (Debbie) of Guyton; a sister, Pamela L. Rockett (Troy) of Inman, South Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Brenda Bragg of Rincon. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, Patrick Navarro, Daniel Navarro, Jessica Navarro, Nicolas Navarro, Daniel Medellin and Ashlee Bragg.Visitation will be Thursday, December 17, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory followed by a service at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Dr. Chris Holden and Dr. Max Alderman officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 15, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



