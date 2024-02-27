Obituary - Daniel Martin Broucek

Daniel Martin Broucek, a Statesboro native, was born at the Bulloch County Memorial Hospital on Grady Street on Christmas Day of 1944. He died on February 23rd at the Ogeechee Area Hospice, located on the property where he was born.

Dan was the first child born to Dr. Jack Wolf Broucek, originally of Cleveland, Ohio, and Emily Louise Kupferschmid Broucek of Ellington, Connecticut, who had moved to Statesboro when Dr. Broucek accepted a position teaching music at Georgia Teachers College in Collegeboro.

Dan was educated in the schools in Statesboro, graduating as an honor graduate from Statesboro High School on Grady Street. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of Statesboro First Presbyterian Church.

Following high school, Dan attended and graduated with a B.A. in music from Georgia Southern College, where he was tapped as a member of Who’s Who Among Students at American Universities and Colleges. He continued his education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, pursuing a doctoral degree in musicology.

As with many young men of Dan’s generation, his life plans were interrupted when he was drafted during the Vietnam War and served his country in the Army. He returned from the war without visible injuries, but with those that would impact his life until the end.

Dan’s career path led him from business manager of the Savannah Symphony to representing classically-trained musicians such as Beverly Sills and Yo-Yo Ma with the International Creative Management (ICM) Agency in New York City to owning Station Square in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, one of the first office-sharing enterprises.

In Pittsburgh, Dan was a member of Shadyside Presbyterian Church, where he continued his interests in working with performance musicians in classical music as the director of an enrichment concert series with local performers such as Joanne Byrd Rogers, a pianist, whose husband was Fred McFeely Rogers, better known as “Mr. Rogers.”

In January 2022, Dan returned to his hometown of Statesboro and enjoyed being with family and friends.

Dan was predeceased by his father in 1995 and by his mother in 2009. Both are buried at Eastside Cemetery.

He is survived by his brother and his wife, William Samuel Broucek and Sara Carolyn Bennett Broucek of Statesboro; by his sister and her husband, Emily Sylvia Broucek Mesaros and George Walter Mesaros of Anderson, South Carolina; his niece and her husband, Lisa Sherry Mesaros Rumsey and James Douglas Rumsey of Anderson, South Carolina; his nephew and his wife, Samuel Josiah Broucek and Michelle Annette Shaw Broucek of Statesboro; his nephew, William Bennett Broucek of Statesboro; his great-niece, Hannah Emily Rumsey of Anderson, South Carolina; his great-nephew, Josiah Charles Broucek; and great-niece, Emily Anne Broucek of Statesboro. Additionally, Dan is survived by Rebecca Sue Morris of Pennsylvania, a special long-time friend.

The Rev. Taylor Lewis Gutherie Hartman, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Statesboro, will officiate at services in the sanctuary of the church on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be during the hour preceding the funeral.

Burial will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Glennville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in the name of Daniel Martin Broucek to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459, where his care was lovingly provided by the excellent staff and volunteers.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 28, 2024

