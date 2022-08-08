Obituary - Daniel Lawrence “Dan” Deal

Daniel Lawrence “Dan” Deal, a lifelong resident of Bulloch County, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on August 6, 2022.Dan was born to the late Carter Lewis Deal and Marie Franklin Deal. He left home only to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army and then afterward, he returned to his roots.Dan, ever the salesperson, began his career in sales and ended his career in sales. Initially, he became a salesman for the Sunnyland Meat Company. Later, he would become owner-operator of Deal’s Food Land in Denmark, Brooklet and Statesboro. Finally, he decided he would give automobile sales a try and worked for Rozier Ford.When he wasn’t selling something, Dan’s favorite pastime was fishing the Ogeechee River. Family and friends reaped the rewards from his fishing trips, as he could fry up some Redhorse Suckers that tasted as good as any restaurant they had ever eaten.Dan also enjoyed gardening, both vegetables and flowers. His yards were the envy of all and looked like they had been professionally landscaped.Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Ruth; his son, Stephen Lindsey Deal; his brothers, Guy “Bunny” Deal, Joe Deal, Wilbur Deal, Carl Deal and Franklin Paul Deal; and his sisters, Janice Deal Lewis and Mildred Deal Lewis.He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his son, Danny Deal (Jackie) of Ringgold, Ga.; his sister, Janelle Anderson (Rayborn) and Mary Deal Taylor of Statesboro; grandchildren, Cortney Pearce, Joshua Deal (Amanda) and Stephen Williams; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Gienapp, Dylan Gienapp, Aniston Gienapp, Emmett Deal and Eli Keith; and a host of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel at Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Lee Chambers officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church.Statesboro Herald, August 9, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



